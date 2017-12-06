

by Jacque English

The Five Rivers Bee Club, FRBC, meets the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Grandma’s Country Cookin’ in Hardy. John Goodson, Sharp County Board of Health Food Inspector, will be the guest speaker at their Tuesday, December 12 meeting. Goodson will discuss selling honey as a hobbyist beekeeper.

They are a small non-profit club for hobbyists, backyard honeybee beekeepers, and wish to extend an invitation to come to our meetings to learn more about Honeybees and how we can help to increase their dwindled numbers.

The mission of FRBC is to provide our membership and local community with a forum for sharing knowledge and mutual interests in beekeeping, to educate and promote the benefits of beekeeping to the public.

The Bee Club covers many counties in the State of Arkansas and Missouri (Sharp, Fulton, Izard, Baxter, Randolph, Lawrence) and more folks are joining every month.

To learn more about them, visit 5rbc.net or call President Arrie Goodwin at 870-966-3666.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

