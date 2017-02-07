February events at the Loft

by Sharon VanZandt

Members and guests, join us for another busy month at the Loft! Every Tuesday Pool Tournaments begin at 6:30 p.m. Want to learn to line dance with a fun group? Join us every Thursday at 6 p.m.

Saturday, February 11 will be a real treat for our club! Entertainers Penny Wolfe, Erin Walters, Shannon Rounds and Eric Mallot will be singing and playing some great music for your listening or dancing pleasure. There is a $5 cover charge, you don’t want to miss this great night. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. with entertainment at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 17 will be our Fifth Annual Chili Cook-off! DJ Doctor Steve Clark will also be playing his great dancing music after the cook-off. See our ad in the Pacesetting Times classifieds for details. There will be no Potluck this month. Friday, February 24 will be our Birthday and Anniversary night. This month we will be celebrating both January and February. Sing along to Karaoke with the Slavins at 7 p.m. For more information contact the Loft at 870-670-4411. The Loft is located atop the Pro Shop on Turkey Mountain.

