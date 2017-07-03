Farmer’s Market in Horseshoe Bend

Share this: Facebook

by Pat GillThings are beginning to pick up and produce is slowly coming in. Shirley from Highland says she is bringing 150 ears of sweet corn this Wednesday and hopefully, more tomatoes. Kristi says her zucchini bread seems to be a hit and she will continue to bake it.Sandi Conway from Melbourne has herbs and an item that you bake at home from a jar. Her herbs are reasonably priced and look healthy. There are artisan soaps and a variety of crotchet items from our loyal crotchet ladies. Thanks for stopping by.The Horseshoe Bend Farmer’s Market is located at the Faith Presbyterian Church.