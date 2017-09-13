Fall Walk Across Arkansas



Does your fitness program need a little boost now that the summer is winding down?

The Fall edition of Walk Across Arkansas begins September 17 and runs through November 18.

“Over the last decade, thousands of Arkansans have made Walk Across Arkansas their opportunity to start or continue a fitness program,” said Lisa Washburn, associate professor-health, for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

“While we are not really walking across the state, we do have thousands of people across Arkansas who form teams and commit to eight weeks of exercise,” she said. “Many of our participants have credited Walk Across Arkansas with making fitness a permanent part of their daily routine.”

Registration for Walk Across Arkansas opened on September 5.

Information and registration can be found at http://bit.ly/WAA-Fall-2017.

For more information about Walk Across Arkansas or other extension fitness programs, contact your county extension agent or visit www.uaex.edu.

