Fall/Halloween events in the tri county area



The Salem Band Boosters present the annual Fall Festival at the Salem Elementary lunchroom on Oct. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be a costume contest, so come dressed in your best. Top winner gets a $10 Sonic gift card. There will be tons of games, candy and fun such as a cake walk, ring ross, monster boogies, a duck pond, gold digging, face painting and much more. A photo booth will be available with lots of props to choose from. Have your picture made with Gary the Greyhound! Concessions include hot dogs, chili, nachos, cotton candy, frito pie, beans and cornbread and soft drinks.

Hallows End Haunted Scare Factory will be held Oct. 27 from 8 p.m. until midnight at 90 Hwy. 62 West in Ash Flat, use service road to go to the back entrance of the factory. Cost is $10 per person and no one under the age of 13 is permitted.

Join the City of Cherokee Village for Oktoberfest on Oct. 25 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cherokee Village Town Center. There will be German and American crafted brews, brats, lawn games and live music. Proceeds support the Spring River Innovation Hub and Town Center programming.

Crossroads Baptist Church presents their Harvest Festival on Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. The Church is located on Hwy. 62 in Ash Flat, across from the old Alps. There will be hot dogs and hot chocolate, face painting, a hayride, candy, a cake walk, and lots of fun and games.

The Hardy Halloween Bash will be at the Hardy Civic Center from 3 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 27. There will be trick or treating along Main Street as well as a costume contest, spook house, games and food.

Join in on the fun at Mammoth Spring Spooktacular. This event offers fun for the whole family. Make plans to attend on Oct. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. on Main Street. There will be glow-in-the-dark t-shirts, a haunted bus, food vendors, a car smash, a haunted hayride, a Snapchat filter, a costume contest, bounce houses, a giant ghoul, lots of games, candy, and treats.

Trunk or Treat in Horseshoe Bend will be held on Oct. 31 at Cedar Glade Resort. Instead of trick or treating door to door, your kids can go trunk to trunk. Decorate your trunk and enter the contest!

Oxford Fire Department is hosting a Fall Festival Oct. 27 at the Oxford Park at 1 p.m.. This includes pie auction, games, door prizes, fire department equipment demonstration, and a pork dinner for $7 a plate. A Baggo tournament will be held and entry is $20 per team. Contact Jeremy Tanner at 870-373-5141. For more info about the festival contact Chief Alan Estes at 870-373-3374.

Salem’s seventh annual Trunk-or-Treat will be held on the square for a fun and safe event for the kids on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. until ? This will be the last year for this event unless someone is able to take it over. Contact Lori Oelschlaeger on Facebook for more info.

The Salem Fire Department and Viola Baseball League will have their fourth annual Haunted House and Maze with a hayride from 7 to 11 p.m. on Halloween. Cost is $10 per person or $5 per person for the Haunted House only. Location is Young Road.

Ash Flat Library’s “Not Too Scary” Haunted House will be held Halloween night from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Ash Flat Community Center. There will be trick-or-treat goodies, friendly ghosts and goblins.

