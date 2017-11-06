Event set to benefit Old Main in Salem



The Old Main Schoolhouse in Salem will be the setting for an old-fashioned chili supper and pie auction Saturday, November 11, at 5 p.m. sponsored by the Friends of Old Main. Local and state elected officials and those considering a run for office are invited to meet and greet with attendees during the event.

There is no set admission fee; however, donations will be greatly appreciated to benefit the Old Main restoration project.

Attendees will have an additional opportunity to support Old Main by bidding on delicious pies prepared by foundation members and friends of Old Main. The foundation expects to have more than 50 pies available for auction that evening. Volunteers with the Friends of Old Main have worked during the past three years to renovate Old Main for use as a center for community activities. Recent additions include a central air conditioning unit for the auditorium.

For more information about the Fourth Annual Chili Supper and Pie Auction or the Old Main project, contact Patty Neal, president of the Friends of Old Main Board of Directors, at 870-710-0720.

