Emergency Conservation Program in tri-county area



The Spring floods and storms have caused severe damage in Cleburne, Stone, Izard, Sharp and Fulton County. Farms and ranches suffering severe damage may be eligible for assistance under the Emergency Conservation Program, ECP, administered by the Farm Service Agency, FSA.

If damage will be so costly to rehabilitate that Federal assistance is or will be needed to return the land to productive agricultural use. If damage is unusual and is not the type that would recur frequently in the same area affect the productive capacity of the farmland. If damage will impair or endanger the land. A producer qualifying for ECP assistance may receive cost-share levels not to exceed 75 percent of the eligible cost of restoration measures. No producer is eligible for more than $200,000 cost sharing per natural disaster occurrence.

The following types of measures may be eligible:

Removing debris from farmland; restoring permanent fences. Producers who have suffered a loss from a natural disaster may contact their local FSA County Office and request assistance. Sign-up for wind damage began May 1 and runs through June 30. Sign-up for flood damage began on May 12 and runs through July 12. Please call for appointments.

To be eligible for assistance, practices must not be started until all of the following are met:

An application for cost-share assistance has been filed. The local FSA County Committee or its representative has conducted an onsite inspection of the damaged area and pictures of damage have been taken. The Agency responsible for technical assistance has made needs determination.

For more information contact the Stone/Izard County Office at 870-269-3726, or the Sharp/Fulton County Office at 870-994-2006.

