EHC delivers supplies; meeting Nov. 13



by Sharlee Webb

The Franklin Extension Homemaker’s Club did not have a meeting in October. This is our travel month to deliver supplies to Little Rock. We go to Children’s Hospital, Ronald McDonald and the VA Hospital.

The trip was supposed to be on October 16, but things came up and it was postponed until October 30. We met at Brockwell to start our journey. We had ten ladies for the trip. Susan Williams drove the Izard County Senior Center bus. We want to thank both for helping us out.

Our first stop was the VA Hospital with lots of books and magazines. Two patients were outside as we delivered and they thanked us for giving them something to read.

Our next stop was Children’s Hospital. We had hats and supplies for their playroom. A friend of Susan Chapman made teddy bears that we delivered also.

Then we were off to the Ronald McDonald House with our supplies and soda tabs. We got to tour the first floor of their new home. The house was full at this time.

After the Ronald McDonald House we were off to Red Lobster for lunch. Our last stop was Hobby Lobby. We made it home around 6 p.m. It was a full day of fun, fellowship and heart-warming events. This trip was the most supplies we have delivered to these three place.

We had a great Craft Fair on October 28. There were around 30 vendors. We had the food court again this year. We sold out of everything except browning. We are now looking forward to the holidays. Our next meeting will be Monday, November 13 with hostesses Kathy Duncan and Sharlee Webb. We wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving!

