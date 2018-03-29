

Faith Presbyterian Church in Horseshoe Bend will be having an Easter Sunrise Service on Turkey Mountain at the tennis court. The service will be conducted by David Schaller. There will be music and singing. Come and participate in this glorious celebration. Please bring a chair. Donuts and coffee will be served following the service at the church.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Horseshoe Bend will have Easter Services beginning at 9 a.m. with Holy Communion. An Easter Brunch will follow the service, and those wishing to attend need to call the church at 870-670-5482.

Fairview Missionary Baptist Church in Violet Hill will have Easter Services at 11 a.m. They will present a drama about Jesus Christ. It will answer the questions of who He was and why He died. The drama will feature testimonials and songs.

First Baptist Church of Salem will find out “Who Moved the Stone?” at 10 a.m.

