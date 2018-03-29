Easter Egg Hunts in Izard, Sharp and Fulton Counties



Horseshoe Bend

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, located at 508 Profession Drive, will hold an Easter Brunch with an Easter Egg Hunt following on Sunday, April 1. If there is inclement weather the hunt will be in the church building.

Diamond Cove Healthcare, located at 1203 South Bend Drive, will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 at 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and there will be separate age groups.

Oxford

The Oxford Baptist Church invites you to join them on Saturday, March 31 for some glow-in-the-dark fun! The hunt will begin at 7:30 p.m. with food, games, prizes and devotion. The glow fun will get started as soon as it gets dark. They will have lots of eggs filled with all kinds of surprises. The hunt is for children through sixth grade.

Salem

Salem First Baptist Church, located at 552 Hwy. 62, will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 beginning at 10 a.m. for kids ages birth to sixth grade. Everyone leaves with a prize including two grand prizes for each age group.

Scribner Family Practice Clinic, located at 115 Turner Lane, will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 at 1 p.m. The hunt is open to the community and there will be prize eggs for each age group.

The Ozark Mountain Music Makers will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 at 4 p.m. at the Music Barn, located on Hwy. 62.

Mammoth Spring

The Spring River Lions Club will sponsor the annual Easter Egg Scramble at Mammoth Spring State Park on Saturday, March 31 at 2 p.m. The hunt is for kids 11 years and younger.

Mammoth Spring First Baptist Church, located at 16600 Hwy. 9 N, will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 beginning at 11 a.m. All children 12 years and under are invited to attend. There will be lots of eggs to hunt, prizes and fun! They will be serving a hot dog lunch with all the fixings. For more information call 870-625-3273.

Violet Hill

Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, located at 5215 Hwy. 56 E in Violet Hill, will hold an Easter Sunday Celebration on Sunday, April 1. There will be a huge egg hunt after the 11 a.m. service, for all ages.

Hardy

The Hardy Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, March 31 at Loberg Park beginning at 10 a.m. The hunt is hosted by the City of Hardy and the Elks. Bring your basket and join them for fun in the park. There will be a bike giveaway.

Cherokee Village

Cherokee Village Fire Department, located at 1 Basehart Road, will hold their Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 1 at 2 p.m.

Evening Shade

The Ministerial Alliance Women’s Auxiliary from Evening Shade VFW will hold an Easter Egg Hunt at the Evening Shade Park on Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. There will be free hot dogs, chips and drinks. The Easter Bunny will be present and there will be lots of eggs filled with candy and golden eggs with special prizes. For more information call 870-283-4238.

Calico Rock

The Calico Rock Lions Club will hold their Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at Rand Park. There will be two age groups.

