Drug charges filed on Fulton County man



by Karen Sherrell

MORRISTON – A suspect wanted in connection with a stolen vehicle from Mammoth Spring was apprehended without incident on February 23.

According to Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork, Kyle J. Salamone, age 36 of Mammoth Spring, was arrested at a residence on Country Springs Road near Morriston.

Fulton County Chief Deputy John Cawvey received an anonymous call that Salamone was at the residence of Paul Dodson, according to the affidavit of arrest. Upon his arrival, Cawvey observed Salamone exiting the residence, and when ordered to get down on the ground, Salamone complied. Salamone had a blue cylinder containing several small baggies, with one field-testing positive for methamphetamine, several knives, and two cellphones on his person. He admitted that all the items were his, according to the affidavit.

Salamone was charged with possession of meth, a class D felony; possession with the purpose to deliver meth, a class c felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class d felony.

Roork reported that on Saturday, February 18, around 1:30 a.m., Mammoth Spring Police Officer Jamie Turnbough, attempted to stop a Ford truck that had been stolen earlier in the week from a residence on Union Hill Road south of Mammoth Spring.

The driver would not stop and fled south on US 63. The driver turned on Union Hill Road and wrecked the truck a little over a mile down the road. The driver fled into the woods on foot. Several members of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene. Roork called the dog tracking team from the North Central Unit in Calico Rock. A manhunt was conducted until 5:30 a.m. but was unsuccessful. On Friday afternoon, the same truck had rammed a West Plains police car that had attempted to stop it.

Salamone admitted to have been in the 2000 Ford flatbed truck that had been taken from Mammoth Spring, but would not disclose who was with him.

Cawvey said that Salamone had several warrants for his arrest, according to ACIC, with several prior convictions of drugs and theft. Salamone was additionally charged with theft by receiving, a class c felony, and habitual offender.

Formal charges were filed March 2 by 16th Judicial District Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Carla Powell.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

