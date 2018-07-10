Diamond Cove welcomes Hall as new administrator



Diamond Cove Healthcare and Rehabilitation of Horseshoe Bend is proud to announce Linda Hall as new administrator of the facility.

Hall has over 30 years experience in long-term care and assisted living and looks forward to working with the staff and residents at Diamond Cove. “We have a good staff,” said Hall. “My goal is to make the diamond in the rough, shine.” Hall welcomes anyone interested in finding out more about Diamond Cove to call or stop by. “We can visit about your long-term care needs,” said Hall. Tours of the facility are also available.

Diamond Cove is a 78 bed skilled nursing facility that provides 24-hour skilled nursing, occupational, physical and speech therapies, post-acute care following surgery or hospitalization, hospice and palliative care, respite care for at-home caregivers, and outpatient therapy. The center has private rooms available, and a registered dietician on staff. They accept Medicare, Medicaid and select private pay.

Diamond Cove Healthcare and Rehabilitation is located at 1203 S. Bend in Horseshoe Bend and may be reached by calling 870-670-5134.

