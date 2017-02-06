Deputies injured in altercation with parole absconder

Share this: Facebook

Following the arrest of a parole absconder by Fulton County deputies, the fugitive became belligerent.Travis Wilson, age 38 of Viola, was arrested on a warrant from the Department of Corrections on Tuesday, January 31. According to Fulton County Sheriff Al Roork, Wilson was discovered at his residence hiding in a closet. Roork and Chief Deputy John Cawvey arrested Wilson without incident. He was placed in Deputy William Fawcett’s patrol car. Roork said, “Wilson was able to slip the cuffs from behind him and began destroying the interior of the patrol car.”When Cawvey opened the rear door of the patrol car and removed Wilson, he hit Cawvey in the face. “Fawcett and Cawvey had an altercation with Wilson in an attempt to handcuff him a second time,” stated Roork. Both deputies and Wilson were taken to the Fulton County Hospital for treatment. Roork himself was kicked several times, but was not injured.Wilson has been charged with parole absconder; two counts of second degree battery on a police officer, class a felonies; resisting arrest; criminal mischief, a class d felony; attempted escape, a class a felony; and criminal possession of body armor, a class d felony. He is incarcerated at the Fulton County Jail on a no-bond hold.Wilson is scheduled to appear in Fulton County Circuit Court on Feb. 21, 2017.