Cultivation licenses to be awarded



by Cassie Stafford

On January 11, the Department of Finance and Administration released a document listing the applicants for marijuana cultivating facilities and dispensaries in Arkansas.

According to the application report, there were two applications filed in Izard County, two in Fulton County and four in Sharp County.

Below is a list of applicant’s business name, type of facility applied for, location and the registered agent for each county.

In Izard County, Piney Creek Mercantile, LLC, dispensary, Melbourne, Mark Herrington; Plant Family Medical Ventures, LLC, cultivating, Clint Mickle.

In Fulton County, Alternative Care of Arkansas, dispensary, Ash Flat, Cora Louise Rega; Arkansas Green Cross Cannabis Dispensary, Salem, Renee Clay-Circle.

In Sharp County, Arkansas Green Cross Cannabis Dispensary, Highland, Renee Clay-Circle; Grassroots OPCO AR, LLC, cultivating, Williford, Corporation Service Company; Grassroots OPCO AR, LLC, dispensary, Hardy, Corporation Service Company; Village Productions, Inc., cultivating, Cherokee Village, Kelly Beers.

According to the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission office, the Commission will conduct a meeting to award five cultivation facility licenses, on Tuesday, February 27.

