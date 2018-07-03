County road projects to begin



IZARD COUNTY — Hwy. 354 from Horseshoe Bend to Oxford will soon receive chip and seal, approximately 9.5 miles, to provide a new wearing surface for the highway.

According to Tim Dunlap, District 5 Maintenance Engineer with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the work consists of spraying a layer of oil over the surface and then spreading small aggregates, or chips, on to the roadway. This will seal cracks in the asphalt. There are five other locations in other counties that will also be sealed.

“Work should begin in mid-July and continue until all projects are complete, some time in August,” said Dunlap. The work will be performed by the District 5 sealing crew, after the Izard County maintenance crew prepares the roadway by repairing pot holes. District 5 consists of Cleburne, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Sharp, Stone and White Counties.

Additional roadwork has been approved by the Arkansas State Highway Commission for improvements to roadways in Franklin, Melbourne and Mount Pleasant.

Road projects include resurfacing 2.6 miles of selected sections of city streets in Franklin, S. Main, Military Road and N. Main. In Melbourne, 2.1 miles will be resurfaced including Knob Creek Road and Jumbo Road, and in Mount Pleasant 1.3 miles, Ash Trail, Pearl Drive/School Street, Barren Fork Road, Reeves Street/Circle Drive and McSpadden Drive.

Atlas Asphalt, Inc. of Batesville was awarded the contract at $643,867.76.

Construction is to begin in two to four weeks. Drivers are reminded to be attentive when traveling.

Please follow and like us: