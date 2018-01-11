County Committee results



The ballots have been counted and the results are in for County Committee, COC, Election. Michael Barnett will represent local administrative area (LAA) 2 and Gene McBride will serve as first alternate for the Sharp/Fulton County Committee.

Elected County Committee members serve a three year term and are responsible for making decisions on disaster, conservation, commodity, and price support programs, as well as other important federal farm program issues. Their term began on January 1.

County Committee members are a valuable asset because they are comprised of local producers who participate in FSA Programs themselves and have a direct connection to farmers in the community. Thank you to everyone for returning ballots and participating in the Sharp/Fulton County Committee Election.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

