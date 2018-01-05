

by Ann Wilson

It is time to make another New Year’s resolution. This year, make a resolution that you will enjoy keeping. There is no dieting or exercising involved.

Come and join the Country Quilters Quilt Guild, where you will enjoy the company of the most talented and giving ladies in the area. Think that you cannot quilt, no problem. Think that you cannot sew a straight line, no problem. Come to the guild and help to give back to our community.

The Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. in the Orange Room at the NAEC in Salem. This month’s meeting is on January 10 and this month’s project is notebook covers. If you have any questions call Ann Wilson at 870-895-3373.

