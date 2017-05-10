Come on out to the races!



Batesville Motor Speedway

2017 Schedule

May 12: points racing, 1-2-3-4

May 19: Race #1 of Bad Boy Street Stock Series, qualifying plus 1-2-4

May 20: Street Stock feature event $3,000 to win plus Hobby Stock

May 26: closed for Memorial Day

Classes Racing – 2017 Season

1 – ICMA Mods

2 – Street Stock

3 – Hobby Stock

4 – Front Wheel Drive

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.; hot laps start at 7:30 p.m.; races start at 8 p.m. Grandstands open at 5:30 p.m. each day; admission is $10 each day, kids 14 and under are free.

In case of inclement weather, call 870-613-1337 or 870-251-0011. Visit their website at www.batesvillemotorspeedway.net or contact them at info@bms-ar.com.

The Batesville Motor Speedway track is located at Locust Grove, seven miles west of Batesville at Hwy. 14/25 Junction.; 5090 Heber Springs Road, Locust Grove, AR 72550. Schedule is subject to change.

Legit Speedway Park

2017 Schedule

May 13: Mtn. View, Birch Tree, Summersville and Winona Community Night, all classes racing

May 20: points racing, all classes

May 26, 27: Scrapin 50s Super Stock $1,000 to win, IMCA Modified $1,000 to win, and Late Models $1,000 to win, plus Bone Stock, Hobby Stock and USRA B-Mod (ump points, no track points)

Gates open at 5 p.m.; earlier for special events; hot laps start at 6:30 p.m.; races start at 7 p.m. Weekly pricing for adults (13years and up) is $12; senior and military $10; kids six to 12 years old $5; kids five and under are free with an adult; tailgate $12 for each vehicle plus admission. Special event pricing for adults (13 years and up) is $15 to $20; senior and military $10; kids six to 12 years old $5; kids five and under are free with an adult; tailgate $12 for each vehicle plus admission.

The Legit Speedway Park is located at 10603 US Hwy. 63, West Plains, MO 65775. For more information, call 417-257-2112 or email legitspeedway@gmail.com. Schedule is subject to change.

