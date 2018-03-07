Class 3A State Final Four – Melbourne Lady Bearkatz



The Melbourne Lady Bearkatz proved their strength this year, and made it to the Class 3A State Final Four. The last time the Lady ‘Katz were in this position was in 1991.

The Melbourne Lady Bearkatz took on the Two Rivers Lady Gators in the Class 3A State Tournament first round, at Drew Central High School in Monticello, on Wednesday, February 28 at 1 p.m.

The Lady ‘Katz rallied to defeat the Lady Gators, 38-33, shooting 85 percent from the free throw line, sinking 18 out of 21.

The Lady Bearkatz (27-7) came from a four point deficit after one, to tie the game 19-19 at the half. The Lady Bearkatz took the lead at the end of three, 30-26 and captured the win 38-33. Regan Rapert led the Lady ‘Katz with 18 and Dani Hardaway added 7.

The Lady Bearkatz made their way into the State Final Four with their win over Junction City 59-42 on Friday, March 2. This is the first time in 27 years that the Lady Bearkatz were in the State Final Four.

The Lady Bearkatz great season came to an end on Saturday, March 3, with their loss to the Mountain View Lady Yellowjackets 40-63.

The Lady Yellowjackets came out with a vengeance, outscoring the Lady Bearkatz by 15 points in the first quarter, and 9 points in the second. The Lady Bearkatz scored 18 in the third quarter and 9 in the fourth, but couln’t overcome the Yellowjackets.

The Lady Bearkatz’ young team, coached by Eric Teague, looks forward to next year.

SHOT: Lady Bearkat Josie Roark goes in tough to the hoop in quarterfinal action against Junction City last week. Photo/L.Hoskinds

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

