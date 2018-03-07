Class 1A State Elite Eight – Mammoth Spring Lady Bears



The Mammoth Spring Lady Bears battled hard this season and after almost 17 years, made it to the State Elite 8.

The young team drew a bye for first round in state and took on the Quachita Lady Warriors on Wednesday, February 28 at the Devil Dog Arena in Morrilton.

The Lady Bears led by 14 points at the half and never looked back, defeating the Lady Warriors 85-67.

Mammoth Spring rallied to a 50-36 halftime lead and were ahead by 20 at the half, 68-48.

Whitlee Layne had game high points with 27, Brianna Hocum had 19, Stephine Henry hit 14 and Lauren Mitchell scored 12.

The Lady Bears (30-11) met the Kirby Lady Trojans in quarterfinal action on Friday, March 2, another young team, and the battle ensued. The Lady Bears were down by three at the end of the first quarter, but scored 19 points to lead the Lady Trojans at the half 32-29.

The Lady Bears set the pace, outscoring their opponent in the third quarter, and kept the lead, 45-38.

The Lady Trojans tied the game 45-all with a little over four minutes left in the game, and the Lady Bears regained the lead for a short time. The Lady Bear’s season came to an end with a loss to the Lady Trojans 61-55.

Layne led the Lady Bears with 23 and Mitchell scored 10.

Coach Denny Young praised his team and their great season. “It’s all about the experience, getting to play post-season,” said Young. “This is a close-knit group, and everybody is coming back next year.”

Congratulations Lady Bears on a great season!

JUMP FOR IT: Brianna Hocum hauls in a rebound against Kirby at Morrilton. Photo/D.Russell

