City implements yard sale permit



by Karen Sherrell

The City Council of Horseshoe Bend passed an ordinance on Sept. 24 for the purpose of regulating residential yard sales within the city limits.

Ordinance 2018-03 states that Yard/Garage Sales include personal property owned by an individual or members of the residence and does not include any merchandise purchased for resale or obtained on consignment.

Anyone wishing to have a yard sale at their residence in Horseshoe Bend must obtain a permit, at a cost of $5, at least three days prior to the sale. The permit must be applied for with the Code Enforcement Department. Each location is permitted up to four permits in a calendar year. Sales are limited to three consecutive days during the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the sale may be conducted within 30 days, after a request is submitted by the permit holder and approved. A permit is not required by a business having a city license to conduct estate sales or auctions, nor is it required during citywide yard sales. Permits are not required for someone conducting a sale due to a court order or for sales conducted by charitable or religious organizations when the proceeds are used solely for charitable or religious purposes.

Two signs for yard sales are permitted, not more than four square feet in size, and two directional signs, not more than two square feet in size, are permitted. Signs must be removed at the close of the sale.

Anyone violating the new ordinance, which becomes effective Oct. 24, may be fined $25 for each offense, up to two offenses. After that, violators could face a penalty of $250.

