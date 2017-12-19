Christmas at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church



by Rev. David Tews

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church invites you to attend this year’s special services.

Regular worship services will be held on Sunday, December 24 at 9 a.m. and December 31 at 9 a.m.

There will be special services on Christmas Eve (Candlelight) at 5 p.m., Christmas Day at 9 a.m., with Christmas Dinner at 12 p.m. If you plan on attending the Christmas Dinner please call 870-670-5482 or 870-670-4814. There will also be a service on New Year’s Eve at 5 p.m.

Christmas Day Dinner at 12 p.m., a free ham dinner with all the fixings and dessert is open to all. Thanks to a special grant from Thrivent Financial for Lutherans called Action Teams, this meal is being expanded to accommodate more home bound and shut-ins. After the noon dinner, take-out boxes will be prepared to be delivered to the homebound.

If you know of someone who would benefit and enjoy a take-out meal please talk to them and encourage them to make a request for a take-out box. To help in preparation for the dinner, reservations for the meal and take out boxes need to be made by noon, December 22. Call 870-670-5482 or email shepherdhills@centurytel.net.

