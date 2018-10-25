Chili Cook-offs



The Morriston Fire Department will be having a Chili Cook-off and Bake Sale on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the firehouse, located on Hwy. 289 South in Glencoe. Supper includes chili, a dessert and drink; donations accepted. The Department invites everyone to come and meet your local firemen and see the equipment. Politicians are welcome. Interested in becoming a firefighter? Applications are available. For more information, please call Rob at 870-293-4460 or Carol at 870-895-2663.

The Glencoe Fire Department will host a chili dinner and auction on Saturday, Nov. 3 at the Fire Department located at 101 Quilt Palace Road. Dinner will be served from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the auction begins at 5 p.m.

