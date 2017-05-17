Caretaker attacks elderly woman



CHEROKEE VILLAGE – An elderly woman was hospitalized following an attack by her caregiver, on Thursday, May 11.

The victim, Jane Sandefur, reportedly was attacked by her caregiver, Jennifer Lea Collins, age 55. Sandefur’s son, Scott Sandefur, arrived at the home of his mother, and found her on the floor in a pool of blood, according to the police affidavit of arrest. Officers with the Cherokee Village Police Department received a call to assist the ambulance personnel on the scene.

The affidavit read, “The son told Officer Dunlap that he had hired Collins to take care of his mom. The victim appeared to have part of her chin bitten off, she had also been bitten on the face, hand, arm, leg, and the nipple of the victim’s left breast had been bitten off.” Officers on the scene noted blood on the Collins’ mouth. Both Sandefur and Collins were transported to White River Emergency in Cherokee Village.

Collins smelled of alcohol, according to the affidavit, and was not making any sense in answering questions or making statements. Cherokee Village Police Chief Rickey E. Crook obtained a verbal search warrant to draw a sample of Collins’ blood, and it will be sent to the Crime Lab in Little Rock for analysis.

At this time, Collins is incarcerated at Sharp County Jail, pending charges of aggravated assault and abuse of an endangered or impaired person.

