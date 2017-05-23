Burglary in Morriston



In a press release from Fulton County Sheriff Albert Roork, on Saturday, May 6, 59 year old William Chilcutt of Salem was arrested for kidnapping, a class y felony, two counts of residential burglary, both class b felonies, driving while intoxicated, careless or prohibited driving, and aggravated assault, a class d felony. The incident happened on Country Springs Road in the Morriston area. Chilcutt is alleged to have kicked the front door of a residence and entered the home grabbing a woman and dragging her by the hair of the head to his car and threatening her life with a large knife. Chilcutt is being held on a no bond White County warrant for violation of his parole.

On Friday, May 12 at 5:02 p.m., the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call from 51 year old Michael Hartson Sr., at Wildcat Hollow on the north side of Cherokee Village. He stated that he had accidentally shot his son and had started CPR and needed an ambulance. When emergency responders and law enforcement arrived, they found the body of 32 year old Michael Hartson Jr. on the back porch of the hunting cabin. Michael Jr. had a single gunshot wound to his upper right chest. Michael Sr. said he had been target practicing with his 300 Win Mag rifle from the back porch of the cabin. The family dog came out of the house and Michael Jr. came out to retrieve the dog. Both men bent down at the same time to pick up the dog and the gun discharged striking Michael Jr. Both men live in Springdale and were at their hunting cabin for a father/son outing. The body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab for autopsy. The incident is being investigated by Special Agents with the Arkansas State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

