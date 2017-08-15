Burglary charges for Fulton County duo



On August 4, charges were filed in Fulton County Circuit Court on a mother and son in connection with an incident that happened in Bexar and Mitchell on June 6. Debra Goodson, age 57, and Louis J. Goodson, age 32, have been charged with aggravated residential burglary, a class y felony; aggravated cruelty to a dog, a class d felony; aggravated assault, a class d felony; false imprisonment, a class a felony; battery in the first degree, a class b felony; criminal mischief in the first degree, a class d felony; and in addition to these charges D. Goodson has also been charged with possession of a defaced firearm, a class d felony. D. Goodson has bonded on a $100,000 bond. L. Goodson is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. Both will appear in Fulton County Circuit Court on August 22.

On August 4, Blake Duvall, age 38 of Russellville, was charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, a class d felony; and aggravated residential burglary, a class y felony. Judge Johnnie Copeland placed a $50,000 bond on Duvall. He will appear in Fulton County Circuit Court on August 22.

On August 3, Jonah Thomas Bivins, age 27 of Mammoth Spring, was arrested for domestic battery in the second degree, a class d felony; and false imprisonment, a class c felony. He will appear in Fulton County Circuit Court on August 22.

