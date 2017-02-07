Bowling and Bake Sale to benefit animals

by Sue Clay

Join the Friends of Horseshoe Bend Animals for a “Fun-Raiser” Bowl for the Animals on Saturday, February 11 at 11 a.m. at Horseshoe Lanes. Teams need to be made up of four bowlers.

Fees are $20 per bowler with kids under 12 bowling for $10, and each team will receive a free pizza while bowling, provided by Scenic Realty.

There will be lots of prizes, drawings, and special awards.

The “Fun-Raiser” is a great way to spend time with good friends, and help the animals. Pick a theme for your team; choose a name, wear matching clothes, anything to stand out in the crowd and have a good time!

Area businesses and churches, please think about sponsoring a team. If you are not a bowler, sponsor a friend or a team. Sponsorships are only $5 for each bowler. If you want to bowl, but do not have a team, we can put one together for you.

The Friends Bake Sale, always the best goodies in town with lots of delicious choices, will also be going on at Horseshoe Lanes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stop in to buy your special Valentine treats for yourself and others. Come early for the best selection of goodies as the Friends Bake Sales are always a sellout.

If you have any questions, please phone Friends of HBA at 870-373-2649. If you would like to donate some baked goods, please have them at Horseshoe Lanes by 10:30 a.m. on that Saturday.

You can register your team at Horseshoe Lanes by phoning 870-670-5606. Please join the Friends of HBA and help the dogs and cats of Horseshoe Bend.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

