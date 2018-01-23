Bowl for the Animals & Bake Sale



by Sharon Brasher

Join the Friends of Horseshoe Bend Animals for their Sixth Annual “Fun-raiser” event, Bowl for the Animals, on Saturday, February 10 at 11 a.m. at Horseshoe Lanes.

Teams will consist of four members; fees are $20 per bowler with kids under age 12 bowling for $10. Each team will receive a free pizza courtesy of Scenic Realty. The first, second and third place teams will receive trophies provided by Circle K Trophy in Ash Flat. There will be lots of prizes for bowlers, no one will go home empty-handed.

This is a great way to have some fun while supporting Friends of Horseshoe Bend Animals. Pick a team name, wear matching shirts, anything to stand out in the crowd and have a good time! No team? No problem. We can get a team together for you.

The Friends Bake Sale will be going on at Horseshoe Lanes at the same time as the tournament. Stop in to buy your Valentine a special homemade treat. Come early for best selection, our bake sale is always a sell out.

Tickets for a quilt raffle will be available for purchase with the quilt winner being chosen during Dogwood Days in May.

If you have any questions about getting signed up or to register your team to bowl call 870-670-5848. If you would like to donate baked goods to the sale please have them at Horseshoe Lanes by 10:30 a.m. on the day of the event.

Please join us at this event to help Friends of Horseshoe Bend Animals continue to provide spay/neuter services, emergency veterinary care and low cost vaccinations for the animals in our area.

