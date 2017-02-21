Boat Launch topic at MRID



The Municipal Recreation Improvement District, MRID, meeting was called to order at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 9 with the Pledge of Allegiance and prayer.

Commissioners Present: Mac James, Jonathon Phillips, Jack Tharp and Michael Stracener.

Managers Present: Josh Jackson.

Jackson reported all spring pre-emergent and post-emergent has been applied to all areas of the golf course. The greens will undergo deep tine aerification during the middle of April. The drainage ditch on Hole 13 has been completed.

James reported for Chuck McNeight and recommended all memberships stay the same for the 2017 season. He recommended that the driving range memberships increase to $125 per person. Motion passed unanimously.

After asking the Commissioners if they had any changes to the November 11 MRID meeting minutes, there were none, James stated that those minutes are approved as written.

Tharp suggested changing vacation time in the employee handbook to read: one year one week vacation, three years two weeks vacation and seven years three weeks vacation. After much discussion the issue has been tabled until the next meeting.

James made a motion to approve a Boat Launch at Fishermen’s Park, if funds were available. After much discussion the motion has been tabled until the next meeting.

Phillips brought to the attention of the board that moving the forward tees up on some of the holes would be beneficial to many players. After some discussion no decision was made, but will be discussed further.

The Boating and Fishing Club gave their report and would like to be placed on the agenda at every MRID regular scheduled meeting.

Tharp moved to adjourn the meeting and Phillips seconded. All were in favor and the meeting adjourned at 7:18 p.m.

