Benefit for Drake

A benefit BBQ dinner and live auction will be held at the ICC High School Cafeteria on Saturday, April 7 beginning at 6 p.m.
Proceeds of the event will go to help the Smith Family, Ryan, Sabra and Drake, with hospital bills and monthly expenses incurred due to two year old Drake’s Type 1 diabetes.
Some items donated for the auction include home decor, tools, jewelry, handmade blankets, baby blankets, quilts, refurbished tv stand, flower arrangement, hand painted signs, hand painted stained glass, baked goods, 30 minute massage, an Ann Magnolia, Yeti cooler, outdoor Beanbag game, and much more.
The ICC campus is located at 5068 N AR Hwy. 9, Brockwell.