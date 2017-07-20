Belt buckle raffle tickets available now for Pink for Peitz Rodeo



Raffle tickets are now on sale for one of two custom belt buckles designed for the 2017 Pink for Peitz Rodeo. Each ticket purchased will increase your chances of winning one of the belt buckles, while the other buckle will be featured as a silent auction item at the event. Each of the two unique buckles will feature the pink breast cancer ribbon and the Pink for Peitz Rodeo title. The raffle tickets are available now for $5 per ticket at the Peitz Cancer Support House in Mountain Home and will also be sold at the Pink for Peitz Rodeo event. The Seventh Annual Pink for Peitz Rodeo, presented by Rand Rodeo Company and Chicks-n-Spurs Drill Team, will take place at the Saddle Club Arena in Mountain Home on August 11 and 12. The rodeo will include many popular events, such as bronc riding, calf roping, barrel racing, and more. There will also be pony rides provided by The Cowboy Church, tug of war contests, and a silent auction featuring two custom buckles and many more items.

The proceeds from the raffle ticket sales and silent auction will go toward the important work and free comprehensive support services provided to cancer patients and their families by the Peitz Cancer Support House in Mountain Home.

For more information about the annual Pink for Peitz Rodeo event, please contact Melissa Hudson (Cancer Resource Coordinator) at 870-508-1457 or pcsh@baxterregional.org, or Jay Chafin (Belt Buckle Chairman) at 870-425-9868. For more information about the Peitz Cancer Support House and the services offered, call 870-508-CARE. To register to participate in the rodeo, visit RandRodeo.com.

