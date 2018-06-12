

by Manda Jackson

The Horseshoe Bend Area Chamber of Commerce will host the First Annual Bargains in the Bend on Wednesday, July 4. Groups and individuals interested in selling items or handing out promotional materials are welcome to do so on the lower level of the Diamond B parking lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are looking forward to offering the community and our visitors something a little different than a traditional festival this year,” said Chamber President, Manda Jackson. “If you like treasure hunting at yard sales, this should be a fun event for you!”

The Chamber will collect $10 per space (up to three tables) upon arrival, no pre-registration or vendor application required.

If the use of electricity is a necessity, please call the Chamber and they will try to accommodate this need. Horseshoe Bend Fire and Rescue will be the exclusive food vendor. They will have their delicious burgers, brats and hot dogs ready to serve around 9 a.m.

Other than smoke from their grill, no smoking will be permitted from vendors.

Stop by and find yourself some bargains before, during or after the parade. For more information, please call the Horseshoe Bend Area Chamber of Commerce at 870-670-5433 or email: horseshoebendarcc@yahoo.com. You can also visit the Chamber on the web at www.horseshoebend.org and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hsbacc.

