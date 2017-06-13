Bank of Salem warns public of scam



The Bank of Salem has been notified that there is a spoofing scam in the area in which the phone number comes across as the Bank of Salem with the bank’s phone number on the caller ID.

The call is from an automatic voice messaging system claiming to be the Bank of Salem. The automatic system states that there is nothing wrong with the person’s card, but they are just informing them about an opportunity to lower their cards interest rate, then it says to press 9 for more information. These calls are scams. The Bank of Salem (or any other financial institution) will never call and ask for personal information. If you are suspicious always contact your financial institution directly. If you do receive spoofing calls, you can file a complaint on the Federal Communications Commission website.

According to the Federal Communications Commission “spoofing” occurs when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity. Spoofing is often used as part of an attempt to trick someone into giving away valuable personal information so it can be used in fraudulent activity or sold illegally. U.S. law and FCC rules prohibit most types of spoofing.

How does spoofing work?

Caller ID lets consumers avoid unwanted phone calls by displaying caller names and phone numbers, but the caller ID feature is sometimes manipulated by spoofers who masquerade as representatives of banks, creditors, insurance companies, or even the government.

What you can do if you think you are being spoofed

You may not be able to tell right away if an incoming call is spoofed. Be careful about responding to any request for personal identifying information.

Never give out personal information such as account numbers, Social Security numbers, mother’s maiden names, passwords or other identifying information in response to unexpected calls or if you are at all suspicious.

If you get an inquiry from someone who says they represent a company or a government agency seeking personal information, hang up and call the phone number on your account statement, in the phone book or on the company’s or government agency’s website to verify the authenticity of the request.

Use caution if you are being pressured for information immediately.

If you have a voicemail account with your phone service, be sure to set a password for it. Some voicemail services are preset to allow access if you call in from your own phone number. A hacker could spoof your home phone number and gain access to your voicemail if you do not set a password.

