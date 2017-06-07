Back the Blue



The ladies from Beta Sigma Phi are selling T-shirts to raise scholarship money for a fallen Police Officer’s child. They will be selling T-shirts beginning July 4 and will sell them through Christmas. If you would like to get a T-shirt to show your support you can contact one of the ladies from Beta Sigma Phi. You can also call Mickey Spangler at 870-670-4447.The shirts sell for $15 up to XL; shirts size 2X and up are $20. The deputies stopped by the sorority’s booth at Dogwood Days to show their support. The Beta Sigma Phi ladies thank them and Izard County Judge Eric Smith for their support of this project. Pictured (l to r) Murlene Haggerty, Mickey Spangler, Betty Curtis, Eric Smith, Chief Deputy Ernie Blackwell, Deputy Mike Smith, and Marlene McMullen.

