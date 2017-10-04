

Crisp mornings have arrived, pumpkin spice lattes are flowing and Fall is in the air. The Chamber of Commerce believes Horseshoe Bend is in need of a little festivity, so they would like to challenge you to the second annual “Autumn in the Bend” Scarecrow Contest!

To enter, set up your one-of-a-kind scarecrow for display at your establishment now through October 31. All scarecrows should be family-friendly, nothing too scary. They can be traditional, or unique! You are in charge of maintaining your scarecrow. The contest is open to all businesses, groups and organizations.

Scarecrows will be judged at the end of October and the winner will be announced. A traveling scarecrow trophy will be awarded to the winner along with a free meal ticket to the January kick-off Chamber Dinner. The winning scarecrow will be published in the Pacesetting Times, on the Chamber’s website, and on social media. The trophy will remain in the hands of the winner until next year’s contest when it will be passed on to the new winner.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

