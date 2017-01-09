Auction and Fish Supper to benefit local family



by Carrie Johnson

There will be a Benefit Auction and Fish Supper at the Izard County Fairgrounds in Melbourne on Saturday, January 14 for Nathan Jackson.

Jackson suffered a major heart attack on September 16 and has been hospitalized since then. The Fish Supper will begin at 4 p.m. and the Benefit Auction will begin between 5 and 5:30 p.m.

Nathan and his wife, Jean Ann, and two sons, Chance and Spencer, are local residents. Chance and Spencer attend Salem Public Schools.

Nathan has faced and is facing a tremendous amount of rehabilitation due to a brain injury caused by a lack of oxygen. He stayed at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock for 111 days. Sixty-six days were spent in ICU and then 35 at the Rehabilitation Institute. On January 5, he was accepted into Timber Ridge Neuro Restorative Ranch in Benton.

The following is a partial list of items to be auctioned at the benefit: Vic Kalchik’s famous carrot cake, two night stay in a two bedroom cabin at Box Hound Marina in Horseshoe Bend, guitars, gun, jewelry, processed hog (halves) from Everett Bros. Farms in Oxford, luggage set, chainsaws, toolbox, hair cut and style and accessories from Mirror Image, $100 gift certificate and two whole ribeyes from Our Neighborhood Fresh Market in Horseshoe Bend, quilts, three loads of gravel/limestone any size and ten loads of hill dirt (free delivery within 30 miles) from RLH Construction in Salem, Xbox with controllers and over 20 games, gift certificates to area businesses, two rounds of 18 golf with cart (six available) from the Golf Course on Turkey Mountain, one year subscriptions (two available) from Pacesetting Times, 30 games of bowling from Horseshoe Lanes, Avon products, pork butts, tire rotation from Ash Flat Tire and Lube, pictures, frames, baked goods, free rotate and balance from Dennis Lube and Tire in Melbourne, one ton of quality liquid feed and 1-4 wheel lick tank from Harber Livestock and Poultry of Wiseman, Scentsy, Tupperware, air ratchet from O’Reilly’s in Ash Flat, and much more!

Modern Woodmen of America, in Melbourne has donated a $1,000 matching grant.

Anyone having items to donate for this auction may drop them off at the Izard County Sheriff’s Department, 300 Circle Drive in Melbourne, or call Earnie Blackley at 870-373-2999.

Visit on Facebook, Nathan and Jean Ann Gaskins Jackson Benefit, to see items for auction.

