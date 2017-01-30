CALLING ALL ARTISTS! OPEN STUDIO

Arts Center of North Arkansas (ACNA)

TUESDAY NIGHTS – FROM 5:30 TO 7:30 – JAN 31.

In the Cherokee Village Mall. Come join the fun –

Bring any project you’re interested in DRAWING – PAINTING – CRAFTING – QUILTING – SCRAPBOOKING – EMBROIDERY…..

Learn, laugh, experiment, visit, share, see what others are doing, enjoy. Bring your own supplies, drinks, snacks – hot chocolate sounds good. Contact – Marty Williams – 870-257-5661 – for more information.

The Arts Center will be closed during inclement weather.

