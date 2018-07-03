Arrest made in thefts



HORSESHOE BEND –An arrest has been made in connection with several reports of recent break-ins occurring in Horseshoe Bend and the surrounding area.

Matthew J. Sollock, age 25 of Mount Pleasant, was arrested on June 30 for thefts committed during the early morning hours of Friday, June 29.

Over ten vehicle break-ins were reported in the Manor Home/Pioneer Village subdivision in Horseshoe Bend, and in the Violet Hill and Oxford areas according to Chief Deputy Earnie Blackley. “The vehicles were all unlocked,” said Blackley. Items taken included a 2010 Dodge Challenger, a Taurus 40 caliber hangun, small amounts of money, a GPS, sunglasses and more. Some of the stolen items have been recovered.

A Horseshoe Bend resident posted on social media that someone with a mask making their way through an outside door at her home ran away when a family member spotted them during the early morning hours.

Sollock was apprehended without incident in Hoxie and transported to Izard County. He was charged with felony breaking or entering – 15 counts; theft of property – nine counts, and one count of criminal mischief.

His bond was set at $100,000.

