Armed Robbery at Day’s Family Store in Oxford



According to Izard County Chief Deputy Earnie Blackley, Dorothy Ann Yost reported that a male subject came into Day’s Family Store in Oxford on Wednesday, October 25 wearing a brown jacket and a camouflage scarf over his mouth and nose, and was brandishing a knife and demanding money and her phone. Yost stated that she first thought it was a joke, but quickly realized that it was not. Yost stated she gave him all the money in the register and her phone. The suspect then asked Yost to come from behind the counter and stand halfway to the front door. Yost states that the suspect ran out the door and sped off in a goldish colored Dodge Neon with no license plate. Deputy Toby Smith located the vehicle on Pine Tree Road in Oxford. The subject, a juvenile, was positively identified as being the one that robbed the store. Subject was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property.

