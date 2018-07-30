Area School Open Houses

The Izard County Consolidated School District has scheduled an Open House at all campuses for Thursday, August 9 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Parents, guardians and students are invited to attend this event and meet their teachers and administrators for the 2018-19 school year. New students may register from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. between now and the first day of school on August 13.
The Melbourne School District has an Open House on Thursday, August 9. Bearkatz Academy will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m.; the Elementary is from 4 to 6 p.m.; fourth through sixth grade orientation is at 4 p.m. at the Melbourne Elementary Gym; the High School Open House runs from 5 to 7 p.m.; seventh grade orientation is at 5 p.m.; and ninth grade orientation is at 5:30 p.m. The first day of school is on August 13.
The Calico Rock School District will host Open House on Thursday, August 9 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at both the Elementary and High School. Seventh grade students will meet in the High School Cafeteria at 6 p.m. The first day of school is on August 15.
The Salem School District will hold an Open House on Thursday, August 9 from 6 to 7 p.m. at both the Elementary and High School. The first day of school is on August 13.