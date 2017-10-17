Area Halloween activities



Horseshoe Bend

The Horseshoe Bend Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the City of Horseshoe Bend will host a Halloween Trunk or Treat. The event will take place on the lower level of the Diamond B Mall parking lot on Halloween from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. The gazebo will be decorated and reserved as a free photo booth area, so be sure to bring your phone or camera. Horseshoe Bend Fire and Rescue will give away free hot dogs to kids in costume; burgers and hot dogs will also be available for purchase. The DJ Doctor will provide music, and there will be two rows set up for trick-or-treaters to collect candy from. One row will be reserved for parked automobiles and the other row will be for tables and lawn chairs. To ensure the safety of all those ghosts and goblins, everyone handing out candy should be parked and/or set by 5 p.m.

The Chamber would also like to see businesses participating in this event by decorating a table or trunk. For more information, please call the Horseshoe Bend Area Chamber of Commerce at 870-670-5433 or contact them via Facebook at facebook.com/hsbacc.

The Horseshoe Bend Library will have a Pumpkin Ball program on Saturday, October 28 at 11 a.m. Children should come dressed in their Halloween costume. They will be reading several books as a prelude to Halloween. The Library will be decorated and several activities, treats, surprises are planned. Cut off for age is 13 years.

Residents at CrownPoint Health and Rehab in Horseshoe Bend will be passing out candy on Halloween night from 6 to 7 p.m.

Violet Hill

Fairview Missionary Baptist Church, located on Hwy. 56 in Violet Hill, will have their Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. Inflatables, hayride, pumpkin seed spitting contest, hot dog eating contest, marshmallow eating contest, chili cook-off and more will be available that afternoon. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Oxford

Oxford Baptist Church is having a trunk and treat fall festival in the church parking lot. Decorated trunks, games, food and prizes will be the entertainment on Halloween at 6 p.m.

Melbourne

Belview Baptist Church is having a trunk and treat fall festival in the church parking lot with decorated trunks, games, food and prizes on Sunday, October 29 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant

The Mt. Pleasant Fire Department will be handing out candy at the Firehouse by the school starting at 5 p.m. on Halloween.

Salem

Trunk or Treat will be held on the Salem Square on Halloween night.

At the Salem Methodist Church parking lot on Saturday, October 28 from 3 to 6 p.m., there will be food, games and fun. Everyone is invited.

Southfork River Therapy and Living Center will host their annual Fall Festival on October 31 from 4 to 7 p.m. There will be games for children with prizes and candy.

Salem First Baptist Church will have their Trunk-or-Treat on Wednesday, October 25 at 5 p.m.

A Fall Festival will be held at Salem Elementary cafeteria on Saturday, October 28 from 5 to 7 p.m., open to the public. Games, cake walk, ring toss and more. Twenty-five cents per ticket and most games are one to four tickets each.

Faith Country Church, located on Hwy. 9 South in Salem, invites you to attend their Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 28 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Viola

The Viola Volunteer Fire Department will present a Haunted House on Halloween from 5 to 7 p.m. The Department is located on Hwy. 223 south in Viola. This is a spooktacular family fun event with tricks and treats for all.

Mammoth Spring

The Mammoth Spring Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to their Spooctacular event on Saturday, October 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Main Street. There will be games and activities for the entire family. If you would like to be a vendor, it is free. All you need to do is come up with a creative Halloween-themed game for the kids and come play and hand out candy as a prize. Event tickets will go on sale at 4:30 p.m. in front of City Hall and with a purchase of $10 in tickets, each kid will receive a free Spooktacular t-shirt compliments of the event sponsors. Sunni Stevens and K Kountry 95 will have a live remote from 5 to 7 p.m. as well as a costume contest with prizes at 6:30 p.m. next to Simmons Bank. There will be several food vendors. New this year is a fun Snapchat filter.

The Mammoth Spring Fire Department will have their annual Haunted Hayride as well as a Car Smash.

Ash Flat

Crossroads Baptist Church will present their Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 28 at 6 p.m. There will be funnelcakes, hotdogs, hot chocolate, hayrides, face painting, games and more. The Church is located on Hwy. 62 before the Ash Flat stoplight on the left.

Hallows End is being held in Ash Flat on the backside of Vinco, 90 Hwy. 62W. This haunted house is open on October 21, 28 and on Halloween night from 8 p.m. to midnight. They stop the line at 11:30 p.m. to ensure everyone gets to go through.

They ask that no children under eight years old participate because of the scare factor. Cost is $10 per person. This is not a quick in-and-out experience, it is well worth the money and time.

The Book Lovers Brigade and Ash Flat Library will host a Not Too Scary Haunted House on Halloween from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Ash Flat Community Center located at 20 Arnhart Street.

Highland

Highland Band Boosters will hold their Fall Fest and Cake Walk on Saturday, October 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the AL Hutson Memorial Center. There will be hayrides, face painting, hair streaking, white elephant gifts, concessions and tons of games available.

Hardy

Rock this House of Ash Flat is having a Pumpkin Dash on Saturday, October 28 at Loberg Park in Hardy.

Trick or Treat will be held on Main Street in Hardy on Halloween. There will be a costume contest and more.

