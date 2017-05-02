Area graduation ceremonies

Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Dan Kemp will address Ozarka College graduates during the 2017 Commencement Ceremony.
Commencement will take place on Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the John E. Miller Education Complex in Melbourne. Approximately 400 students are expected to receive credentials from 32 degree programs.
Mammoth Spring High School Graduation will be on Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium.
Izard County Consolidated High School will hold graduation ceremonies at the Brockwell campus, on Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m., in the gymnasium.
Salem High School Graduation will be held Tuesday, May 9 at 7 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.
Melbourne High School will hold commencement exercises on Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Michelle Gray, Representative District 62, Arkansas House, will be the featured speaker.
Highland High School will hold graduation ceremonies on Friday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at the A. L. Hutson Center.
Viola High School Graduation will be held on Thursday, May 18 at 8 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.
Calico Rock High School commencement exercises will be held on Friday, May 19 at the elementary auditorium. Video begins at 6:30 p.m. and graduation begins at 7 p.m.