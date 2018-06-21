Area Fourth of July Activities



Horseshoe Bend

The Horseshoe Bend Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce event details for this year’s Independence Day celebration. The theme will be We the People and activities will take place throughout the day on Wednesday, July 4.

Bargains in the Bend, an outdoor yard sale of sorts, will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lower level of the Diamond B Mall parking lot. Horseshoe Bend Fire and Rescue will be the exclusive food vendor and they will have burgers, brats and hotdogs ready as early as 9 a.m. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and will travel the same route as last year. Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will host their annual ice cream social from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

At 12 p.m., local residents will present a dramatic reading called, “We the People.” This event is free to attend and will take place in the Little Theatre. Everyone is encouraged to find a good viewing area of Crown Lake around 5 p.m. to watch the flotilla on parade. From there, drive on up to Turkey Mountain and enjoy some live music before the fireworks begin at dusk.

For more information, please email: horseshoebendarcc@yahoo.com or call the Horseshoe Bend Area Chamber of Commerce at 870-670-5433.

Salem

The Salem Chamber of Commerce Fireworks in the Park Celebration will be held on Wednesday, July 4 at the Salem City Park.

The chamber invites everyone out to this free event to enjoy the fun, food, music, and one of the best fireworks displays in the area. The chamber will be selling armbands for $5 each for bounce houses for the kids and will also sell inexpensive patriotic toys, hand fans, and flags. There will be food vendors set up on the east side of the park.

At 6 p.m. the Salem VFW Post will perform the Colors Flag. At 7 p.m. there will be entertainment on the east side of the City Park. In conjunction with the Fireworks in the Park Celebration, Hall Rodeo will be held at 7 p.m. at the Fulton County Fairgrounds Arena.

At dark spectators at the City Park, Rodeo Arena, and surrounding areas can enjoy one of the largest fireworks displays in the area. Local businesses are encouraged to send your donation P.O. Box 649, Salem, AR 72576 before June 30.

Calico Rock

The Calico Rock Lions club will once again bring the community their Annual 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza on Monday, July 3, at Hwy. 56 in Calico Rock. The Lions will be stationed at park exits following the conclusion of the show accepting donations from attendees who wish to show their appreciation and help support local Lions’ charitable projects.

Cherokee Village

Cherokee Village Independence Day Celebration will be on Wednesday, July 4. The list of events include: Cherokee Village Fire Fighters Annual Pancake Breakfast at the Baseheart Fire Station from 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Patriotic Boat Parade at 7 p.m.; Thunder on Thunderbird Fireworks Show, Largest Fourth of July Fireworks Show in Arkansas at 9 p.m.

Melbourne

Fireworks show on the Fourth of July is free to the public thanks to FNBC and the City of Melbourne. The gates to the Izard County Fairgrounds on Lacrosse Road will open at 6 p.m. with entertainment by Sarah Jo Sample and the Natural Disasters from 7 to 9 p.m. There will be three bounce houses/slides for children. Concessions will be available. The fireworks will start at dark.

Hardy

The Hardy Independence Celebration at Loberg Park, presented by the Hardy A&P Commission, will be held June 30.

There will be live music and water slides from 3 p.m. to dark. There will be Food Trucks – Auntie Anne’s, Leaves and Beans, Robert’s Country Fried Cooking with cuisine to fit the youngest to the fittest to the seasoned appetites.

There will be a Kids’ Bike Decorating Parade at 7 p.m. and prizes will be given out.

