Area City Wide Yard Sales



Melbourne

The City of Melbourne will hold their Annual Spring Community Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, April 1 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. All sales held rain or shine.

The City of Melbourne will be preparing a list that will be available for pick up at City Hall on Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31. Please call City Hall with your name and location to be added to the list by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

You may set up your sale at the Charles C. Miller Park. No sales will be allowed to set up in front of Fred’s, Western Auto, Mark’s Pharmacy and Hometown Market. For further information you may call City Hall at 870-368-4215.

Horseshoe Bend

The Horseshoe Bend Spring City Wide Yard Sale will be held on Saturday, April 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To be put on the list call the Horseshoe Bend Chamber of Commerce office at 870-670-5433. The deadline tp sign up is Thursday, April 6. The list will be given out the morning of the sale.

Salem

The 14th Annual Spring Fairgrounds Flea Market and Salem Chamber of Commerce Community-Wide Yard Sale will be April 8 in Salem. Vendor space is still available for the flea market.

Salem is the place to be to find bargains at the flea market and community-wide yard sales on April 8. There will be something for everyone. Both events are advertised heavily throughout North Central Arkansas and Southern Missouri and will draw a large number of people to the Salem area on these dates.

Admission and parking is free at the Flea Market located at the Fulton County Fairgrounds at 124 Arena Lane in Salem. Maps for the yard sales will be available at area businesses and at the Fairgrounds Flea Market.

For more information or to reserve outside booth space, call 870-895-5565 or email fultoncountyfair1@gmail.com. Vendor applications are available online and the rental fee can be paid online at www.fultoncountyfair.org.

Highland

A community wide swap meet (big flea market) is planned for Saturday, April 22 at the A.L. Hutson Center in Highland. Vendor applications for inside or outside spaces are now being accepted. Selling out of your car, truck or trailer is okay.

New and used items, furniture, cars, farm equipment, antiques, businesses, crafts, fruits, vegetables, plants, kids toys and clothing, okay. If you have got it come sell it at the Community Wide Swap Meet.

Call Curves at 870-856-6010 for more information or email patclary6776@gmail.com. Vendor applications are available at Curves or Highland City Hall.

