Annual water rate increase



Vice Chairman Teresa Orrick called the regular meeting of the Horseshoe Bend Finance Committee to order at 6 p.m. on March 14.

Present: Aldermen Luther Yancey, Orrick, Tom Richardson, Sonny Minze, John Grochowski, Ron Yow, Mayor Bob Barnes and Recorder/Treasurer Michelle Grabowski.

Absent: Alderman Marty McKnight.

Approval of Minutes: Yow moved to accept the February Finance Committee minutes, as presented, seconded by Richardson. Motion passed unanimously.

Barnes reported the city received $23,571.89 in sales tax for the month of February 2018.

Yow moved to defer the Treasurer’s Report to the City Council, seconded by Grochowski. Motion passed unanimously.

Under unfinished business: None.

Under new business: Barnes updated the committee on the status of last year’s water increase. In accordance with Ordinance 2017-01 the council would review the increase to determine if operating funds, maintenance funds and reserves were adequate before implementing the annual increase. The Water Department had to replace a well pump at a cost of $22,219 and delaying the cleaning and painting of the water tower is no longer an option. The water tower costs will be in excess of $95,000. The annual rate increase will go into effect in the next billing cycle with no further action by the council.

Yow moved to table Ordinance 2018-01 amending the zoning code to add Crown Point Resort’s un-platted acreage West of Ivory Lane, and North of Tri Lakes Drive to Pasture/Stable districts, until a representative from Crown Point Resort appears before the City Council with an operational plan, seconded by Grochowski. Motion passed unanimously.

With no further business to come before the committee, Yow moved to adjourn, seconded by Richardson. Motion passed unanimously. The next Finance Committee meeting is scheduled for April 11 at 6 p.m.

Respectfully submitted, Michelle Grabowski, Recorder/Treasurer

