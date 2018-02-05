

by Tom Doty

The Young at Heart, a ministry of elders of Salem First Baptist Church, are pleased to welcome you to a night of Southern Gospel music with The McKameys of Clinton, TN.

The singing is set for February 16 and begins at 7 p.m. There is no admission charge, but a love offering will be taken. If you have not seen this group preform before, you are in for a great evening.

If there is one word that describes The McKameys, it would be sincere.

Each member of this Southern Gospel singing group is sincere in their love for the Lord, sincere in their love for the music they sing, and sincere in their need to spread the Word to others through their music.

Organized as a trio of sisters, Dora, Peg, and Carol McKamey, in 1954, the group is in its fifth decade of spreading love and blessing through the music they sing. Even though there have been several changes in the group’s makeup, the wonderful harmonies, great songs and sheer joy of singing has never gone away. Whether they are performing I’ve Made Up My Mind, Roll That Burden On Me, I Will Trust You Lord, Right On Time, Arise, or earlier hits like Who Put The Tears or God On The Mountain, there is a light that shines through onstage and an energy that carries them through the night when they perform.

First Baptist Church of Salem invites you to come and experience The McKameys on February 16 at 7 p.m. Salem First Baptist Church is located at 552 Highway 62 East. For more information please contact the church at 870-895-2330. We look forward to seeing each of you.

