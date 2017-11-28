DISTRICT AND STATE CHAMPIONS: Izard County Consolidated FFA Shooting Sports Team brought home four individual trophies from the Second Annual FFA Shooting Sports Contest on Friday, November 17 at the AGFC Shooting Complex in Jacksonville. Hayden Ekenes and James Morris both shot a perfect score of 50/50, out of the 22 schools participating. After a shootoff, Ekenes came out as Champion of the contest. In the awards ceremony, Ekenes received two trophies, the Eastern District 1st Place Individual Male, and the Arkansas State FFA 1st Place Individual Male Champion. Morris received a trophy for the Arkansas State 2nd Place Individual Male, and Kassey Martin received a trophy for the Eastern District 1st Place Individual Female. ICC FFA Advisor and Shooting Sports coach Wayne Neal said, “I am very proud of the team and it was an honor to be recognized for having the top male and female individual shooters in the Eastern District, and to have the top two male individual shooters in the State.”