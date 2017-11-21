

REALTOR OF THE YEAR: Jessie Friend (l) was presented the Tri-County Board Realtor of the Year award on Thursday, November 16. She lives in Hardy with her son Emmett. Pictured with Friend is the 2018 Arkansas Realtor’s Association President Velda Lueders. The Realtor of the Year award is presented to someone with high personal and professional principles. The recipients are members of the community with reputable business accomplishments, members of their local board and participate in state events. See the Tri-County Board of Realtor’s Installation of Officers on page 4 of this week’s edition of Pacesetting Times.

