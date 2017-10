SECOND ALTERNATES AT THE ARKANSAS STATE FAIR PAGEANT: Sydney Elizabeth Brown (r) 18 year old daughter of Terry and Becky Brown of Viola. She is a senior at Calico Rock High School and will attend Harding University at Searcy. Mary Katherine Estes, 19 year old daughter of Jason and Monica Estes of Salem. She is a 2016 graduate of Salem High School and is attending Arkansas State University Mountain Home. See additional photos on page 8 of this week’s edition of Pacesetting Times.

