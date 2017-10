FISHERMAN’S PARK: Rich and Joyce Emmens of Horseshoe Bend wanted to do something about the fire pit/grill vandalism at Fisherman’s Park on Crown Lake. With the help of friends, the rock and brick were hauled away and the area was cleaned up. Rich ordered two new park grills and installed them. He had plaques made and attached them to the grills in memory of his neighbor Anna Shaw who had a passion for the park and sadly passed away in July.

